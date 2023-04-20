Tobam Has $33,000 Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Tobam trimmed its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,323,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,208,000 after purchasing an additional 32,869 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Boston Properties by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,281,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,076,000 after purchasing an additional 82,441 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 9.6% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Boston Properties by 12.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 34,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $53.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $128.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.12 and its 200 day moving average is $66.75.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $789.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.90 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

In other news, Director Matthew J. Lustig purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.92 per share, with a total value of $529,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Stories

