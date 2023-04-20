Tobam Sells 125 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Tobam trimmed its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 9,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Stock Performance

NYSE TFX opened at $268.49 on Thursday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $182.65 and a 52-week high of $349.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.29 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.08.

Teleflex Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.