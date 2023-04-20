Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.55.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 24.1 %

NYSE WAL opened at $40.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.34. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $86.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Activity

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $910.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at $63,830.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $68,940,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,575.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,071,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,146 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,724,000 after purchasing an additional 880,430 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,058,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,829,000 after purchasing an additional 402,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,286,000 after purchasing an additional 347,525 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

