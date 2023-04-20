Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Raised to $496.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $478.00 to $496.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.17% from the company’s current price.
LMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $495.67.
Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.2 %
Lockheed Martin stock opened at $495.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $126.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $479.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $469.30. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin
In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 357,442.4% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,785,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784,476 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after buying an additional 1,904,985 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 46,414.4% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 455,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 454,861 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,821,626,000 after buying an additional 382,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after buying an additional 315,700 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.
