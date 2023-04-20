Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) PT Raised to $150.00 at Bank of America

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $149.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.25.

PKG stock opened at $142.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.67. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advocate Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 12.9% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 57,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

