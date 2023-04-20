Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) PT Raised to $150.00 at Bank of America

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Bank of America from $149.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.36% from the company’s current price.

PKG has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.25.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $142.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $110.56 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,880,777,000 after acquiring an additional 161,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,703,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $977,364,000 after purchasing an additional 115,784 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,636,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,106,000 after purchasing an additional 43,430 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,261,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,143,000 after purchasing an additional 125,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,207,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,578,000 after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

