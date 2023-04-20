Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $636,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,954.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,589. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.70.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $192.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $219.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.62.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

