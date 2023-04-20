Meritage Portfolio Management Takes Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXON. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 103.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 40.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $177.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.36.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

Shares of AXON stock opened at $226.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $229.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.95 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 96,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $18,274,291.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,599,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,114,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total transaction of $125,599.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,201.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 96,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $18,274,291.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,599,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,114,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 350,688 shares of company stock worth $69,427,664. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.