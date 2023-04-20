Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Makes New $314,000 Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $170.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.18. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $323.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

