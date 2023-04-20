Bank of Montreal Can Has $5.79 Million Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $5,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 215,981 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,974. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 215,981 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,974. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,080,104.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $51.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $55.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Featured Stories

