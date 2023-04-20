The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $296.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $295.36 and its 200-day moving average is $305.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

About Home Depot



The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

