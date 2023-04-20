The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 803,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,722 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 3.4% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $121,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 487.2% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $151.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $356.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.66.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.13.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

