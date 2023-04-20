Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Carlisle Companies worth $7,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $926,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,129,000 after buying an additional 20,376 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 160.8% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $700,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.00.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $220.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.75. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 36.27% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

