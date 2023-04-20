Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after buying an additional 1,011,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,722,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,682,956,000 after acquiring an additional 812,278 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,929,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,636,544,000 after acquiring an additional 131,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $296.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $300.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $295.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.