Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $5.94 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $296.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $300.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $295.36 and its 200-day moving average is $305.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.89.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

