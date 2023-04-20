Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 225 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 1,445.5% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROK. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.59.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK stock opened at $274.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $286.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $309.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at $350,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at $350,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $133,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

