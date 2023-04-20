The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,351,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,904,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,440,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,085 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,749,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,224,594,000 after buying an additional 797,652 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,377,000 after buying an additional 228,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,261,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,291,000 after buying an additional 344,629 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.13.

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $151.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $356.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.68 and its 200 day moving average is $142.66.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

