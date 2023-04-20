New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,795,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,366,000 after purchasing an additional 575,165 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,328,000 after buying an additional 573,709 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 759.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 535,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,214,000 after buying an additional 472,818 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,538,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,607,000 after buying an additional 451,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $36,594,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $98.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.56. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $117.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.10.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.43%.

TER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,216 shares of company stock worth $1,527,578 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

