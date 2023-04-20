Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 310 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $8,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.63.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $487.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $517.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $481.72 and its 200-day moving average is $437.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.19.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

