Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $7,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 48.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Price Performance

NYSE NET opened at $62.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.82. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $111.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $181,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 54,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $3,269,285.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $181,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,331,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 419,507 shares of company stock worth $25,669,548. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.78.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.