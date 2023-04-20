State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,513 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,091,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,513 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 0.7% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Chevron were worth $195,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

Chevron Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $170.68 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

