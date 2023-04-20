Cwm LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEE. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $769,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $254,124.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,681,398.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,509 shares of company stock worth $5,221,792 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameren Stock Performance

NYSE:AEE opened at $89.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.35. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ameren from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.55.

Ameren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.