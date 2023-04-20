Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 5,460 put options on the company. This is an increase of 69% compared to the average volume of 3,228 put options.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $400,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $107,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,880,572.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $674,825. 36.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,274,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,688,000 after buying an additional 1,103,925 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4,010.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 534,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,886,000 after acquiring an additional 521,355 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2,078.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 392,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,951,000 after purchasing an additional 374,454 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 210.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,979,000 after purchasing an additional 338,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,871,000 after purchasing an additional 331,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Trading Down 8.7 %

FOUR opened at $62.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $76.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.12.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.86 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.