Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Insider Etienne Montagut Sells 2,118 Shares of Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $187,803.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,963,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Etienne Montagut also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lantheus alerts:

On Monday, April 3rd, Etienne Montagut sold 3,684 shares of Lantheus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $302,419.56.

On Monday, March 27th, Etienne Montagut sold 14,528 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $1,178,656.64.

On Monday, March 6th, Etienne Montagut sold 14,179 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $1,028,828.24.

Lantheus Price Performance

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $90.53 on Thursday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $91.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 266.26 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Lantheus had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $263.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.61 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNTH. Truist Financial upped their target price on Lantheus from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantheus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $768,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 369.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,454,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,793 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Lantheus by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter worth $662,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.