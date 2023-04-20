EQT (NYSE:EQT) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial lowered shares of EQT from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.44.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT opened at $33.22 on Wednesday. EQT has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EQT will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. EQT’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Institutional Trading of EQT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 56.5% in the first quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in EQT during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.