General Electric (NYSE:GE) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on General Electric from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.21.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $99.03 on Thursday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $99.31. The firm has a market cap of $107.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,301.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.82.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $999,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

