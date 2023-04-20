JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target to $71.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.64.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $59.36 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $60.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.76 and a 200 day moving average of $49.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,559,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,595,575 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $297,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,064 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,854,683 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,195,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,378 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,652,595 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $212,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,428,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $278,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

