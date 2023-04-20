Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Barclays

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Barclays from $64.00 to $69.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LVS. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.64.

NYSE LVS opened at $59.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.73. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $60.99. The firm has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 124.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,381,358,000 after purchasing an additional 519,620 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,393,752 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,605,238,000 after buying an additional 1,539,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $540,242,000 after acquiring an additional 394,616 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,145,152 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $439,607,000 after acquiring an additional 742,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 36.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,428,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $278,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

