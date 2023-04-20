Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 25,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 746,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,789,000 after acquiring an additional 21,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

ARCC stock opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.79. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.74 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

