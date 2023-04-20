First National Trust Co Makes New $262,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

First National Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $153.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.46. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $160.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

