First National Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Humana were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth $421,332,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Humana by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,065,000 after buying an additional 654,681 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 5,251.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 469,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,677,000 after acquiring an additional 460,485 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter worth $151,766,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Humana by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 716,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,742,000 after acquiring an additional 269,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSE HUM opened at $492.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $502.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.98. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $410.87 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The company has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Humana Increases Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

