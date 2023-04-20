180 Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,595,000 after buying an additional 642,649 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,188,000 after purchasing an additional 411,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,277,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,852,000 after purchasing an additional 107,263 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after acquiring an additional 379,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,440,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,830,000 after acquiring an additional 78,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.79.

Paychex Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $109.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.14%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Stories

