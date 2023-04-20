Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 34,607 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 204,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,607 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. City State Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $39.44 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $43.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.45.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

