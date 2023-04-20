Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,071 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.4% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $26,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $170.68 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $323.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.79 and its 200 day moving average is $171.18.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

