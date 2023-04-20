Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 13,463 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,436,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,074,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,400,000 after purchasing an additional 27,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA stock opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average of $26.01. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.25.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTRA shares. Citigroup upgraded Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America raised Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.94.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.