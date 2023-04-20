New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 600 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,548 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 230.1% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 782,504 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $62,851,000 after buying an additional 545,464 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $51,581,000 after purchasing an additional 422,434 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,742,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,770,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,134,716,000 after purchasing an additional 254,437 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $82.20 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $123.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.24 and its 200 day moving average is $83.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.54 per share, for a total transaction of $25,009.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,662,628.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,320 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $174,649.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.54 per share, for a total transaction of $25,009.62. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 80,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,662,628.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,573 shares of company stock worth $675,935 and have sold 35,617 shares worth $2,805,070. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.18.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

