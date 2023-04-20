Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 2.4% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 17,439.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,074 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,439,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $637,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,050 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chevron by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,731,739,000 after acquiring an additional 847,841 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,477,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,801,000 after acquiring an additional 767,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Chevron by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,550,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $653,751,000 after acquiring an additional 703,646 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Chevron Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $170.68 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

