New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $523,000 Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRL. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $202.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $301.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.77 and its 200-day moving average is $220.88.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,004.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.75.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

