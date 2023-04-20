New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $474,000 Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYV. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tobam bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 150.2% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2,638.1% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 35.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYV. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.09.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $67.75 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $114.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.77 and its 200-day moving average is $73.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 118.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 310.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

