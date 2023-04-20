New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,530 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 16,513 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE JNPR opened at $31.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.95. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $37.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.24.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.88%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $27,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,536 shares in the company, valued at $843,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $27,576.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,536 shares in the company, valued at $843,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $195,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 937,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,312,143.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,878 shares of company stock worth $1,920,541 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNPR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.87.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

