New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 5,500 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 275.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 488.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 363.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TECH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bio-Techne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.36.

Bio-Techne Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $84.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.15. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $107.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 52.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $271.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.98 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 23.38%. On average, analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.88%.

Bio-Techne Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.