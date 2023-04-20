Keybank National Association OH Has $494,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank OH bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 175,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,351,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,138,000 after purchasing an additional 24,692 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of C opened at $50.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $54.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.28.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on C. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,353 shares of company stock worth $2,001,830 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

