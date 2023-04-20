Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Trading Up 3.6%

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) rose 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.38 and last traded at $30.26. Approximately 236,182 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,730,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.22.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on AEHR shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.
Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.97. The firm has a market cap of $816.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.80 and a beta of 1.98.
Insider Activity at Aehr Test Systems
In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $1,256,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 563,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,703,979.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $1,256,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 563,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,703,979.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 2,500 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $90,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,201 shares in the company, valued at $43,560.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,909 shares of company stock worth $11,402,045 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 31,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 180,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Aehr Test Systems
Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.
Featured Articles
