Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Trading Up 3.6%

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) rose 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.38 and last traded at $30.26. Approximately 236,182 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,730,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.22.

Several analysts have recently commented on AEHR shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.97. The firm has a market cap of $816.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.80 and a beta of 1.98.

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 24.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $1,256,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 563,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,703,979.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $1,256,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 563,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,703,979.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 2,500 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $90,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,201 shares in the company, valued at $43,560.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,909 shares of company stock worth $11,402,045 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 31,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 180,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

