Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Trading 3.3% Higher

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.24 and last traded at $11.18. 41,804 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 315,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.27.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $117.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.51 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 14,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $176,332.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,681,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,226,300.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,393,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,228,000 after acquiring an additional 421,609 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,503,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,745,000 after purchasing an additional 75,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,254,000 after buying an additional 63,981 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after buying an additional 114,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 1,435,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after buying an additional 134,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

