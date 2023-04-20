indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock Price Up 3.6%

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) traded up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.51 and last traded at $9.48. 181,530 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,797,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised indie Semiconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

indie Semiconductor Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $8.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.92 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 44.45%. indie Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $297,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,274,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,615,599.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kanwardev Raja Singh Bal sold 19,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $166,394.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,274,303 shares in the company, valued at $12,615,599.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 409,507 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,951. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in indie Semiconductor by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,290,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,503,000 after buying an additional 2,772,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,595,000 after purchasing an additional 127,575 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,654,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,293 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,432,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,670,000 after purchasing an additional 709,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,111,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,923,000 after buying an additional 1,556,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

Featured Articles

