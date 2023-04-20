Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Trading 3.8% Higher

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.59 and last traded at $6.52. Approximately 49,284 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 363,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GETY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on Getty Images from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getty Images presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.83.

Getty Images Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $231.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.00 million. Analysts predict that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 34,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $137,033.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 365,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,966.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Getty Images news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 73,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $580,348.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,523,168 shares in the company, valued at $509,087,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 34,173 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $137,033.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 365,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,966.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,680 shares of company stock valued at $729,220 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Getty Images

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GETY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images during the third quarter valued at about $110,000.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

Featured Articles

