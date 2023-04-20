Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 716,879 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 2,127,362 shares.The stock last traded at $42.87 and had previously closed at $43.13.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Up 1.7 %
The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.69.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.334 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile
The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
