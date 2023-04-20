Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 716,879 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 2,127,362 shares.The stock last traded at $42.87 and had previously closed at $43.13.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.69.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.334 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,212,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,291 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at $94,556,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,401,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,537,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $71,473,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 884,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

