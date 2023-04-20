Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Trading 5.4% Higher

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.09 and last traded at $18.07. Approximately 179,666 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,603,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.15.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 355.20 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.05.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kanzhun by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

