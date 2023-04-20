Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 902,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 2,295,785 shares.The stock last traded at $44.97 and had previously closed at $43.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MBLY. Barclays started coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mobileye Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Mobileye Global Stock Down 2.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.30 million. The firm’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

