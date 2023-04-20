SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 70,024 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 198,799 shares.The stock last traded at $14.68 and had previously closed at $15.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

SLR Investment Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 1.13.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $54.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.73 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Equities research analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.06%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 455.56%.

Insider Activity at SLR Investment

In other news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 34,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.96 per share, for a total transaction of $552,662.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,267,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,152,428.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 53,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $836,182.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,184,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,967,111.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 34,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.96 per share, for a total transaction of $552,662.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,267,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,152,428.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 138,365 shares of company stock worth $2,174,243 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SLR Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 145,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 18,707 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 52,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. 33.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLR Investment Company Profile

SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It provides financing for equity, debt and senior secured loans for working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements. It makes control investments.

